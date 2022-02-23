The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced Tuesday the nominees for the 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action.

Winners will be revealed on Thursday, March 17.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” lead this year’s film nominations, with five nods apiece including Best Superhero Movie. Both Tony Leung and Simu Liu garnered Best Actor in a Superhero Movie nods for their performances in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” while Michelle Yeoh is up for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie, and Tony Leung could also take home the award for Best Villain in a Movie.

The cast of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” also earned top acting nods, with both Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield recognized with Best Actor in a Superhero Movie nominations. Additionally, Zendaya is up for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie, and Willem Dafoe could take home the trophy for Best Villain in a Movie.

“Evil” and “Midnight Mass” tied for the most television nominations, with each earning six nods including Best Horror Series. Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi from “Evil” garnered nominations for Best Actor in a Horror Series, while Katja Herbers and Christine Lahti are vying for Best Actress in a Horror Series, and Michael Emerson earned a nod for Best Villain in a Series.

Meanwhile, “Midnight Mass” also has two actors, Zach Gilford and Hamish Linklater, competing in the category of Best Actor in a Horror Series. Both Kate Siegel and Samantha Sloyan are up for Best Actress in a Horror Series, and Sloyan was also nominated for Best Villain in a Series.

The full list of nominees is below.

Linda Cook of WHBF/www.ourquadcities.com is a longtime Critics Choice member and serves on nominating committees.

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Gunpowder Milkshake

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Nobody

No Time to Die

Wrath of Man

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall

Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice

Liam Neeson – The Ice Road

Bob Odenkirk – Nobody

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

Ana de Armas – No Time to Die

Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake

Regina King – The Harder They Fall

Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die

Maggie Q – The Protégé

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Black Widow

Eternals

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

John Cena – The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad

Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Florence Pugh – Black Widow

Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad

Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Candyman

Last Night in Soho

Malignant

The Night House

A Quiet Place Part II

Titane

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman

Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland

Dave Davis – The Vigil

Vincent Lindon – Titane

Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II

Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife

Rebecca Hall – The Night House

Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho

Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho

Agathe Rousselle – Titane

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Free Guy

The Green Knight

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Swan Song

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Tom Hanks – Finch

Dev Patel – The Green Knight

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up

Jodie Comer – Free Guy

Rebecca Ferguson – Dune

Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Ben Affleck – The Last Duel

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant

Tony Todd – Candyman

* Superhero categories also include comic book and video game-inspired movies

NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 2ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

A Quiet Place Part II – 3

Best Horror Movie

Best Actor in a Horror Movie – Cillian Murphy

Best Actress in a Horror Movie – Millicent Simmonds

Black Widow – 3

Best Superhero Movie

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie – Scarlett Johansson

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie – Florence Pugh

Candyman – 3

Best Horror Movie

Best Actor in a Horror Movie – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Best Villain in a Movie – Tony Todd

Don’t Look Up – 4

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Leonardo DiCaprio

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Cate Blanchett

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Jennifer Lawrence

Dune – 3

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Timothée Chalamet

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Rebecca Ferguson

Eternals – 1

Best Superhero Movie

Finch – 1

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Tom Hanks

Free Guy – 3

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Ryan Reynolds

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Jodie Comer

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – 1

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Mckenna Grace

Gunpowder Milkshake – 2

Best Action Movie

Best Actress in an Action Movie – Karen Gillan

Jakob’s Wife – 1

Best Actress in a Horror Movie – Barbara Crampton

Jungle Cruise – 1

Best Actor in an Action Movie – Dwayne Johnson

Last Night in Soho – 3

Best Horror Movie

Best Actress in a Horror Movie – Anya-Taylor Joy

Best Actress in a Horror Movie – Thomasin McKenzie

Malignant – 2

Best Horror Movie

Best Villain in a Movie – Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice)

No Time to Die – 4

Best Action Movie

Best Actor in an Action Movie – Daniel Craig

Best Actress in an Action Movie – Ana de Armas

Best Actress in an Action Movie – Lashana Lynch

Nobody – 2

Best Action Movie

Best Actor in an Action Movie – Bob Odenkirk

Riders of Justice – 1

Best Actor in an Action Movie – Mads Mikkelsen

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 5

Best Superhero Movie

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie – Tony Leung

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie – Simu Liu

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie – Michelle Yeoh

Best Villain in a Movie – Tony Leung

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 5

Best Superhero Movie

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie – Andrew Garfield

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie – Tom Holland

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie – Zendaya

Best Villain in a Superhero Movie – Willem Dafoe

Swan Song – 2

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Mahershala Ali

The Green Knight – 3

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Dev Patel

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Alicia Vikander

The Harder They Fall – 4

Best Action Movie

Best Actor in an Action Movie – Jonathan Majors

Best Actress in an Action Movie – Regina King

Best Villain in a Movie – Idris Elba

The Ice Road – 1

Best Actor in an Action Movie – Liam Neeson

The Last Duel – 3

Best Action Movie

Best Actress in an Action Movie – Jodie Comer

Best Villain in a Movie – Ben Affleck

The Mitchells vs. the Machines – 1

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

The Night House – 2

Best Horror Movie

Best Actress in a Horror Movie – Rebecca Hall

The Protégé – 1

Best Actress in an Action Movie – Maggie Q

The Suicide Squad – 4

Best Superhero Movie

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie – John Cena

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie – Idris Elba

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie – Margot Robbie

The Vigil – 1

Best Actor in a Horror Movie – Dave Davis

Titane – 3

Best Horror Movie

Best Actor in a Horror Movie – Vincent Lindon

Best Actress in a Horror Movie – Agathe Rousselle

Werewolves Within – 1

Best Actor in a Horror Movie – Sam Richardson

Willy’s Wonderland – 1

Best Actor in a Horror Movie – Nicolas Cage

Wrath of Man – 1

Best Action Movie

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 2

Best Superhero Movie

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie – Gal Gadot

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION SERIES

9-1-1

Cobra Ka

Heels

Kung Fu

Lupin

Squid Game

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

Mike Faist – Panic

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Alexander Ludwig – Heels

Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai

Omar Sy – Lupin

William Zabka – Cobra Kai

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Kim Joo-ryoung – Squid Game

HoYeon Jung – Squid Game

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Olivia Liang – Kung Fu

Mary McCormack – Heels

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES*

Doom Patrol

Hawkeye

Loki

Lucifer

Superman & Lois

WandaVision

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Tom Ellis – Lucifer

Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Tyler Hoechlin – Superman & Lois

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Javicia Leslie – Batwoman

Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Loki

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Hailee Steinfeld – Hawkeye

BEST HORROR SERIES

Chucky

Dr. Death

Evil

Midnight Mass

Servant

Yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Adrien Brody – Chapelwaite

Mike Colter – Evil

Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass

Rupert Grint – Servant

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass

Aasif Mandvi – Evil

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Lauren Ambrose – Servant

Katja Herbers – Evil

Christine Lahti – Evil

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Kate Siegel – Midnight Mass

Samantha Sloyan – Midnight Mass

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Foundation

Resident Alien

Snowpiercer

Star Trek: Discovery

Station Eleven

The Witcher

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Henry Cavill – The Witcher

Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer

Matthew Goode – A Discovery of Witches

Jared Harris – Foundation

Lee Pace – Foundation

Alan Tudyk – Resident Alien

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Mackenzie Davis – Station Eleven

Laura Donnelly – The Nevers

Sonequa Martin-Green – Star Trek: Discovery

Teresa Palmer – A Discovery of Witches

Jodie Whittaker – Doctor Who

Alison Wright – Snowpiercer

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

Vincent D’Onofrio – Hawkeye

Michael Emerson – Evil

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death

Jonathan Majors – Loki

Samantha Sloyan – Midnight Mass

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series

NOMINATIONS BY SERIES FOR THE 2ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

9-1-1 – 2

Best Action Series

Best Actress in an Action Series – Angela Bassett

A Discovery of Witches – 2

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series – Matthew Goode

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series – Teresa Palmer

Batwoman – 1

Best Actress in a Superhero Series – Javicia Leslie

Chapelwaite – 1

Best Actor in a Horror Series – Adrien Brody

Chucky – 1

Best Horror Series

Cobra Kai – 3

Best Action Series

Best Actor in an Action Series – Ralph Macchio

Best Actor in an Action Series – William Zabka

Doctor Who – 1

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series – Jodie Whittaker

Doom Patrol – 2

Best Superhero Series

Best Actor in a Superhero Series – Brendan Fraser

Dr. Death – 2

Best Horror Series

Best Villain in a Series – Joshua Jackson

Evil – 6

Best Horror Series

Best Actor in a Horror Series – Mike Colter

Best Actor in a Horror Series – Aasif Mandvi

Best Actress in a Horror Series – Katja Herbers

Best Actress in a Horror Series – Christine Lahti

Best Villain in a Series – Michael Emerson

Foundation – 3

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series – Jared Harris

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series – Lee Pace

Hawkeye – 3

Best Superhero Series

Best Actress in a Superhero Series – Hailee Steinfeld

Best Villain in a Series – Vincent D’Onofrio

Heels – 3

Best Action Series

Best Actor in an Action Series – Alexander Ludwig

Best Actress in an Action Series – Mary McCormack

Kung Fu – 2

Best Action Series

Best Actress in an Action Series – Olivia Liang

Loki – 5

Best Superhero Series

Best Actor in a Superhero Series – Tom Hiddleston

Best Actress in a Superhero Series – Sophia Di Martino

Best Actress in a Superhero Series – Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Best Villain in a Series – Jonathan Majors

Lucifer – 2

Best Superhero Series

Best Actor in a Superhero Series – Tom Ellis

Lupin – 2

Best Action Series

Best Actor in an Action Series – Omar Sy

Midnight Mass – 6

Best Horror Series

Best Actor in a Horror Series – Zach Gilford

Best Actor in a Horror Series – Hamish Linklater

Best Actress in a Horror Series – Kate Siegel

Best Actress in a Horror Series – Samantha Sloyan

Best Villain in a Series – Samantha Sloyan

Panic – 1

Best Actor in an Action Series – Mike Faist

Resident Alien – 2

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series – Alan Tudyk

Servant – 3

Best Horror Series

Best Actor in a Horror Series – Rupert Grint

Best Actress in a Horror Series – Lauren Ambrose

Snowpiercer – 3

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series – Daveed Diggs

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series – Alison Wright

Squid Game – 4

Best Action Series

Best Actor in an Action Series – Lee Jung-jae

Best Actress in an Action Series – Kim Joo-ryoung

Best Actress in an Action Series – HoYeon Jung

Star Trek: Discovery – 2

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series – Sonequa Martin-Green

Station Eleven – 2

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series – Mackenzie Davis…

About the Critics Choice Association (CCA)

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 525 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content.

For more information, visit here.

Follow the Critics Choice Super Awards on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards.