First, you should realize I know next to nothing about dance. So when I tell you how much I loved “Pina” you’ll know it took me light-years out of my comfort and knowledge zones.

I became an astonished fan of Pina Bausch and also of this Academy Award-nominated tribute to her.

The late German choreographer mixed water, earth, rocks and outdoor city-scapes into her always-engaging performances.

Director Wim Wenders (“Wings of Desire” and “Paris, Texas’) planned to begin filming this documentary when Bausch died from cancer. So it’s up to her diverse troupe of dancers to talk about, remember and grieve her in voice over, although we do see some clips of her in vintage sequences. “You always felt more than just human working with Pina,” one says.

The film includes four dance pieces, including “Café Mueller.” The dancers wander in a room where others set up tables and chairs to trip them up.

In “The Rite of Spring,” the performances crawl and slide on dirt and sand.

Did I always understand the meaning behind the movement? Not at all. But I can tell you I became caught up in the descriptions of Bausch and the interplay between the dancers.

It gave me an appreciation for something I never dreamed existed. What better place to experience this than in an art museum?

Watch the trailer here.

4 stars

Running time: One hour and 43 minutes.

Unrated.

The movie is part of the Film at the Figge series included in Thursdays at the Figge programming. Admission to the films, which begin at 6:30 p.m. in the John Deere Auditorium, is free.

“Pina” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17. For more information, call the Figge at 563-326-7804.

Free admission and programs for Thursdays at the Figge are sponsored by: Chris and Mary Rayburn.