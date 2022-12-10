The holiday season is upon us, and you might be looking for a show or movie to keep you in a merry mood. OurQuadCities.com asked some of our staff what their picks are to keep the season jolly.

Bryan Bobb, Chief Photographer: ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ (1966)

Linda Cook, Film Critic, MultiMedia News Producer and Crime Reporter: ‘A Dog of Flanders’ (1960) – “Although our traditions include watching ‘White Christmas,’ ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and ‘A Christmas Story,’ our quiet Christmas-at-home movie always will be ‘A Dog of Flanders.’ The 1960 film stars David Ladd and the dog who played Old Yeller in the classic Disney movie. It’s about the importance of art, compassion and helping one’s neighbors, and if you haven’t seen it, I can’t recommend it highly enough.”

Nick Couzin, Sports Anchor / Reporter: ‘Home Alone’ (1990)

Victoria Frazier, MultiMedia Journalist: ‘The Best Man Holiday’ (2013)

Matt Holderman, MultiMedia Journalist: ‘A Christmas Story’ (1983) – “It’s the movie that runs for 24 hours on Christmas, and it always ran for at least 12 in my house.”

Blake Hornstein, Hawkeye Headquarters Reporter: ‘Elf’ (2003)

Ryan Jaster, Digital Executive Producer / Assistant News Director: ‘Iron Man 3’ (2013) – “It’s not really Christmas until the Iron Patriot armor adorns the treetop. Legend has it if you start the movie at 10:17 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Tony Stark will say ‘take ’em to church’ right before Midnight Mass gets started across town.”

Jeff Johnson, Assignment Editor: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

Jay Kidwell, Sports Director: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

Andy McCray, Chief Meteorologist: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

Natalie McMillan, News Producer: ‘White Christmas’ (1954)

Jim Niedelman, Anchor: ‘Die Hard’ (1988)

Eric Olsen, News Director: ‘A Christmas Carol’ (1938) – “My buddies and I would gather every Christmas Eve to watch, which was really just an excuse for us to have beers, but it was a nice tradition in my college days.”

Tristan Tapscott, Living Local: ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ (1989) – “My holiday is never complete without repeated viewing of this comedic chaos. I think it captures the true essence of the holiday, and I dig the imperfect yet perfect holiday trappings. It is on repeat from now until New Year’s.”

Jonathan Turner, Digital News Producer: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

Brian Weckerly, Digital Content Promotion Producer: ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (1994) – “While ‘The Star Wars Holiday Special’ has always been tops on my list, my favorite Christmas scene ever is in 1994’s ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ when Santa uses sign language to communicate with a young visitor. Not only is the actor actually deaf, but she was not told beforehand that Santa was going to sign. Her look of joy is genuine, and the scene makes me cry every time.”

Sharon Wren, Digital News Producer: ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ (2022) – “It’s a new one, but my favorite holiday show is the ‘“’Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.’ I’m a huge Marvel fan to begin with, and I adore the Guardians of the Galaxy, so this was a no-brainer to watch. Drax and Mantis get to shine in the special, which is great because they never got much screen time in any of the movies. It’s got humor and heart and shows the power of found family. Another plus, some extremely deep cuts on holiday music that you won’t hear anywhere else!”

What are your favorites to make your days merry and bright?