As Halloween approaches, you might be looking for a show or movie to scare up some fun. OurQuadCities.com asked some of our staff what their picks are for the best chills and thrills.

Melanie Anderson, MultiMedia Journalist: ‘Twitches’ (2005)

‘Twitches’ (IMDb)

Brandy Auterson, Host and Producer for Loving Living Local: ‘Friday the 13th’ (1980)

‘Friday the 13th’ (IMDb)

Bryan Bobb, Chief Photographer: ‘It’ (2017)

‘It’ (IMDb)

Madison Cinnamon, News Producer: ‘The Walking Dead’ (2010)

‘The Walking Dead’ (IMDb)

Mike Colón, Photographer: ‘The Thing’ (1982)

‘The Thing’ (IMDb)

Linda Cook, Film Critic, MultiMedia News Producer and Crime Reporter: ‘The People Under the Stairs’ (1991) – “My husband and I both enjoy horror with an edge. I always will remember seeing this movie soon after we were married in 1991. We both were surprised by it. This is adult material, and it earns its ‘R’ rating. It’s an under-sung movie directed by Wes Craven that’s a blend of comedy, horror and social commentary.”

‘The People Under the Stairs’ (IMDb)

Nick Couzin, Sports Anchor / Reporter: ‘Ghost Adventures’ (2008)

‘Ghost Adventures’ (IMDb)

Martin Gonzalez, News Producer: ‘Scream’ (1996)

‘Scream’ (IMDb)

Trae Harris, Multimedia Journalist: ‘American Horror Story: Asylum’ (2012) – “I enjoy watching or re-watching American Horror Story (Season 1,2 &3). October is my birthday month so I’m all about the season and holiday spirit!”

‘American Horror Story: Asylum’ (IMDb)

Matt Holderman, MultiMedia Journalist: ‘As Above, So Below’ (2014) – “Probably my favorite horror movie of all time, and arguably the best of the ‘found footage’ genre. I love the unique feel of found footage movies, and this one does it better than any other, taking you on a journey through the Catacombs of Paris. It’s a fantastic choice for a setting, and in my opinion, any movie that can make you feel like you’re there in person yourself is unmatched.”

‘As Above, So Below’ (IMDb)

Blake Hornstein, Hawkeye Headquarters Reporter: ‘Halloween’ (2018)

‘Halloween’ (IMDb)

Ryan Jaster, Digital Executive Producer / Assistant News Director: ‘Trick ‘r Treat’ (2007)

‘Trick ‘r Treat’ (IMDb)

Jeff Johnson, Assignment Editor: ‘Halloween’ (1978)

‘Halloween’ (IMDb)

Stephanie Johnson, News Anchor: ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (1984)

‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (IMDb)

Jay Kidwell, Sports Director: ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (1984)

‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (IMDb)

Andy McCray, Chief Meteorologist: ‘Halloween’ (2007) – “The originals were great, too, but those Halloween movies that Rob Zombie made, take terror to a new level.”

‘Halloween’ (IMDb)

Natalie McMillan, News Producer: ‘The Nightmare before Christmas’ (1993) – “The ultimate holiday film, since it covers all holidays!”

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (IMDb)

Dustin Nolan, News Anchor: ‘Frankenweenie’ (2012) and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993)

‘Frankenweenie’ (IMDb)

Eric Olsen, News Director: ‘Friday the 13th’ (1980)

‘Friday the 13th’ (IMDb)

Tyler Ryan, Meteorologist: ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ (2009)

‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ (IMDb)

Sierra Searcy, News Anchor: ‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’ (2016)

‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’ (IMDb)

Jonathan Turner, Digital News Producer: ‘Psycho’ (1960)

‘Psycho’ (IMDb)

Brian Weckerly, Digital Content Promotion Producer: ‘Vincent’ (1982) – “One of Tim Burton’s earliest projects, the six-minute stop-motion short is about a little boy who wants to be like the legendary Vincent Price and daydreams about living in a world straight from a horror tale or movie. As a young kid who loved monsters, creepy things and watching Svengoolie, I can see my younger self doing the same thing. The short also has wonderful music and a great feel.”

‘Vincent’ (IMDb)

Sharon Wren, Digital News Producer: ‘The Addams Family’ TV series (1964) – “They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky and all together ooky. The classic TV series from the 60s isn’t too freaky and is great for having on in the background to set the mood. Pluto has a dedicated Addams Family channel, which is perfect to have running during a party. Gomez and Morticia are #couplesgoals.”

‘The Addams Family’ (IMDb)

What are your must-sees for the season?