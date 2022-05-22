The Peoria Riverfront Museum is taking you on a journey to a galaxy far, far away this summer…

Running May 28 through July 23, the Peoria Riverfront Museum will be featuring Episodes I-IX of the Star Wars saga on Saturday nights. Thrill to the action and excitement of all three trilogies in the Giant Screen Theater as the five-by-seven story screen extends beyond your field of vision, and the digital audio system featuring 14 surround loudspeakers and an overhead loudspeaker takes you right into every battle, lightsaber dual and celebration in the Star Wars films.

Choose your side, Light Side or Dark Side, at the Summer of Star Wars on the Giant Screen:

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – Saturday, May 28 – Rated PG

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – Saturday, June 4 – Rated PG

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – Saturday, June 11 – Rated PG-13

Star Wars: A New Hope – Saturday, June 18 – Rated PG

Meet Dan Z, author and Star Wars expert – Saturday, June 18

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Saturday, June 25 – Rated PG

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Saturday, July 2 – Rated PG

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Saturday, July 9 – Rated PG-13

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Saturday, July 16 – Rated PG-13

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Saturday. July 23 – Rated PG-13

The Peoria Riverfront Museum is located at 222 SW Washington Street, Peoria. For times, tickets and more information, click here.