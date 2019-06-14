Alexandria Ikomoni co-anchors Local 4 News This Morning and FOX 18 News at 7 & 8 during the week.

Alexandria was born in Bronx, New York, but calls Atlanta, Georgia home after moving in 2000. She’s excited to call the Quad Cities her new home. She graduated from Kennesaw State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communication with a concentration in Media Studies and minoring in Accounting.

She started her career in Southwest Georgia. She was a multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter with WFXL/FOX 31 for two years.

While at Kennesaw State University, Alexandria was the television director for the school’s student media. She had her own entertainment news talk show, involved in four honor societies and was a part of various executive boards. During the summer of 2016, she interned with the Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA/11Alive News.

Alexandria loves to spend time with her family and friends, cook new meals that she finds on Buzz Feed’s Facebook page, and binge watch shows on Netflix.

Quick Facts about Alexandria:

Favorite Color: Rose gold

Favorite Food: Shrimp Alfredo or Tacos (it’s a tie!)

Favorite Singer: Rihanna

Favorite Book: The Bible

Favorite Sport: Soccer

Biggest Motivation: My parents

Contact Links

Facebook: Alexandria Ikomoni

Twitter: @AIkomoniTV

Instagram: AlexandriaIkomoni

Email: aikomoni@whbf.com