Alliyah Sims joined the Local 4 News team as a multimedia Journalist September 2019.

She was born in Decatur, Georgia, but raised in Kentwood, Louisiana, famous as the home of singer Brittney Spears. She is now a Louisiana girl in an Illinois world.

Alliyah graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in May 2017. She earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. During school she was a reporter, and anchor for the student news station Northshore News, interned at WVUE- Fox 8 in New Orleans.

After graduation, she began her career at WABG Delta News as a bureau multimedia journalist for 2 years.



Alliyah feels privileged to tell stories that represent the Quad cities community, and people.

When she is not working, she enjoys traveling, shopping, going to church, and spending time with family. If you see her around, make sure to say hi! You can contact her through Facebook @AlliyahSimsTV or email asims@whbf.com