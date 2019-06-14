Andrea Medina joined the Local 4 News team as a multimedia journalist in September 2017.

Andrea graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in May 2015. Go ILLINI! She earned a dual bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and political science. During school, she was a reporter and producer with the student news station UI-7 News, interned at WCIA-TV 3 and WICD-TV 15 both in Champaign, hosted a show called SeeYou Weekly and interned at WGN-TV in Chicago.

After graduation, she stayed in Champaign and began her career at WCIA-TV 3 as a News Topical Producer.

Andrea now wakes up early weekday mornings to report for Local 4 News This Morning and Fox 18 News. As you start your day, she hopes to communicate the most accurate information and also make you laugh as she embarasses herself trying out new things on live TV. She loves telling stories that represent the wonderful Quad Cities community and people.

Behind the scenes, Andrea enjoys visiting family, friends and her weenie dogs back home in the Southwest Side of Chicago. You can also catch her exploring the QC, trying new food, going to concerts, traveling and volunteering.

If you see Andrea around, make sure to say hello! You can also contact her through twitter @AndreaMedinaTV or email amedina@whbf.com