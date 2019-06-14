Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray is proud to call the Quad Cities home! He joined the Local 4 News team in the fall of 2002 after working at TV stations in Rhinelander, WI, and Rockford, IL.

He started playing weather trivia on Local 4 News at 5 and 6 about 10 years ago. Since then he’s asked thousands of questions and given away tens of thousands of dollars worth of prizes. Want some free food? Concert tickets? River Bandits, Mallards or Steamwheelers tickets? Play weather trivia with Andy every Monday through Friday.

Andy graduated from the Ohio State University with a Bachelors of Science in Meteorology back in the 1999. While in Columbus he interned at two TV stations but long before his college days he’d already decided he wanted to be a meteorologist! Already a huge Weather Channel fan at the ripe age of 8 years old, his family won a holiday decorating contest in Dayton, OH. Part of the prize was one of the local television stations broadcasted the weather “live” from the McCray’s front yard! Andy was officially hooked.

Fast forward a few years – Andy was awarded the National Weather Association Seal of Approval in 2004. Every 3 years his seal is renewed based on his continuing meteorology education, including attending seminars all over the country.

Something else Andy is proud of – organizing the WHBF-TV effort to become one of the first television stations in the country to be recognized by the National Weather Service as StormReady. In the spring of 2012, the station became one of the first 10 TV stations in the country to receive such recognition!

Andy enjoys talking about the weather and is always willing to chat about the next thunderstorm or the next chance for snow! If you see him out and about feel free to share some of your weather stories with him! He spent 5 years teaching Intro to Meteorology at Black Hawk College in Moline.

Andy’s also a big sports fan – always cheering for the Buckeyes – and likes to play golf and go for walks/runs around the neighborhood. Nothing makes him happier though than spending time with his wife, who he met right here in the Quad Cities.

Favorite Quad Cities weather memory – Jan/Feb 2011 Blizzard

Favorite TV show of all time – The Wonder Years

Favorite Movie – Back to the Future

First car – 1986 Chevy Camaro

Favorite Ice Cream – Whitey’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Revel

Facebook: Andy McCray Local 4 News

Contact Andy by email at: amccray@whbf.com