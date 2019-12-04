Ann Sterling is an Emmy-award winning journalist.

She was born in Delray Beach, Florida, but her career has taken her all over the country.

She has made stops in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Milwaukee, West Palm Beach, Los Angeles and Honolulu, Hawaii.

From covering hurricanes on the East Coast to chasing tornadoes in the Midwest and covering the royal visit of Prince William and Kate on the West Coast, Ann has reported both locally and nationally on stories across the country.

Ann graduated from the University of South Florida. She is an animal lover and has donated hundreds of hours to local shelters.

Ann is also an active athlete and has competed in marathons across the country. Always looking for a challenge, she participated in her first Spartan Race in Hawaii and placed first for her age group.

Ann and her son Kolton Cash are thrilled to call the Quad Cities home.