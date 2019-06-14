Ashe Simpson made the Quad Cities his home back in August of 2015. He initially joined the Local 4 News team as the weekend meteorologist but has since moved into the morning meteorologist role. This was Ashe’s first job in the TV industry and he has loved getting to know the people of the Quad Cities and learning all there is to know about the exciting Midwestern weather!

Ashe was born and raised in North Carolina. He graduated from North Carolina State University in May of 2015 where he studied Meteorology and minored in Religious Studies. He grew up with a passion for weather that was passed down to him from his grandfather whose family depended on the weather for farming when he was young. This curiosity for learning how the weather works and love of watching the evening news in Charlotte as a young boy drove Ashe to explore a career in broadcast meteorology. He is thankful to now be living out his dream on a daily basis.

In his spare time, Ashe loves to hang out with friends and to be around people. He plays guitar and loves to sing so you might just catch him at a karaoke night in the Quad Cities area. Other than that, he loves to just listen to music and watch movies. Ashe has always been an entertainment junkie and appreciates good movie and band recommendations. Ashe loves to meet new people so if you ever see him out and about then please say hello and introduce yourself!

Find Ashe on Social Media: @Local4Ashe

Email: asimpson@whbf.com