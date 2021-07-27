Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local.

Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As a versatile broadcaster, she brings her past experiences of entertainment and news to a lifestyle show that covers it all.

Brandy earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Radio/TV/Film from Indiana State University.

She worked at WTHI-TV in Terre Haute, Indiana, KMTR in Springfield, Oregon and KQEN-A.M. in Roseburg, Oregon.

Brandy and her husband, David, have three boys, Carter, Landon and Evan, who keep them very busy.

When not working, Brandy enjoys decorating cakes, photography, volunteering, cheering on her favorite sports teams and watching her boys play soccer and football.

You can reach out to Brandy at bauterson-hurst@whbf.com.