Britni Moses joined the Local 4 News Team as a Digital Multimedia Journalist in September of 2019.



Born in Silvis and raised in Moline, she has resided in the Quad Cities most of her life. Britni’s lifelong passion for telling stories began when she could first pick up a pen and form sentences. In her sixth grade yearbook, she shared aspirations of being a journalist.

Britni graduated from Moline High School in 2007 and attended Black Hawk College, receiving an associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education. She then transferred to North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. In 2013, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English and emphasis in writing.

While Britni was a reporter for The Chronicle, North Central College’s award-winning and student-led newspaper, she placed second in headline writing at the 2012 Illinois College Press Association Conference. She was a practicum student of The Chronicle, serving as Assistant Arts Editor and Co-News Editor of the publication. As an undergraduate, Britni also interned through TheCollegeHelper.com and StaticMultimedia.com, producing blog posts and managing social media.

Alongside her writing endeavors, Britni was a DJ and Rock News Reporter for North Central College’s Pure Rock FM 89.1 WONC, an award-winning and student-led radio station with a broadcast radius spanning from Naperville to Chicago.

After college, Britni worked in the newsroom of the Quad-City Times in Davenport, contributing content to their print and online editions. During this time, she was also a contributing writer for Stage Right Secrets, an entertainment website, in which she was retweeted and favorited by many musicians. Her writing even caught the attention of Food Network’s Alton Brown after she reviewed his live show at the Adler Theatre in Davenport during his 2015 Edible Inevitable Tour.

Shortly after moving to Oregon with her husband Robert, Britni was a freelance writer before getting hired on as a Community Reporter for The News-Review, Roseburg’s premiere daily newspaper. Her human interest stories often made the front page of the publication, and one of them even helped reunite a local father with his estranged daughters.

Britni is happy to be back in the Quad Cities and closer to her family, fulfilling her childhood dream of being a journalist. In her free time, she enjoys traveling and taking road trips, going for drives around the Quad Cities and surrounding areas, listening to music, watching movies and spending time with her cats and other loved ones.

Britni enjoys reaching out to the community and creating a positive impact through her reporting. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her via:

Facebook – Britni Moses Local 4 News

Twitter – @BritniMoses

Instagram – @local4britni

Email – bmoses@whbf.com