Brittany Price joined Living Local as the inaugural host in September, 2018. Prior to landing her dream position as a lifestyle show host, she co-anchored Local 4 News This Morning and the FOX 18 Morning Show for a year and a half. Brittany is a proud Iowa native! She grew up in a (very) small town in Northeast Iowa. Brittany is absolutely thrilled to be back home in the Midwest. She feels truly blessed to be living, working and serving in the Quad Cities along the beautiful Mississippi!

Brittany spent the first six years of her broadcasting career in Lubbock, Texas where she had the opportunity to cover a wide variety of stories as a reporter and anchor. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2011 with a degree in Communication: Electronic Media. She had the opportunity to intern at Entertainment Tonight in Los Angeles, and KWWL News Channel 7 in Waterloo, IA.

Brittany is full of joy and energy and one of her deepest values is community. Her passion is bringing viewers TV segments that can offer strategies to enhance quality of life, and spotlighting the amazing people and places that make our area a great place to live.

When she’s not hosting Living Local, you can find Brittany staying busy with her fur-child, Wendy, working out, staying active, cooking, at church, volunteering for Big Brothers Big Sisters, spending time with family, enjoying live music, and exploring local events and festivals!