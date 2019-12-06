Brittany Price

Brittany Price joined Living Local as the inaugural host and managing editor in October, 2018. Prior to landing this dream position, she co-anchored Local 4 News This Morning and the FOX 18 Morning Show for a year and a half. Brittany is a proud Iowa native! She grew up in a (very) small town in Northeast Iowa.

Brittany spent the first six years of her broadcasting career in Lubbock, Texas where she had the opportunity to cover a wide variety of stories as a reporter and anchor. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2011 with a degree in Communication: Electronic Media. She had the opportunity to intern at Entertainment Tonight in Los Angeles, and KWWL News Channel 7 in Waterloo, IA.

Brittany’s passion is community. She strives to connect viewers with life-enhancing strategies, and the amazing people and places that make the Quad Cities a great place to live. 

Outside of the Living Local studio, you can find Brittany staying busy with her fur-child, Wendy, enjoy local bike trails, staying active, cooking, at church, time with family, enjoying live music, and exploring local events and festivals!

