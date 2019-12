Chase is here at Local 4 News to work FOR the Quad Cities!

He was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, but spent a decade in southeast Georgia.

He is a proud Georgia Southern Eagle.

You’ll see him cheering on his Eagles, the Braves, and his hometown Orlando City Lions and Magic.

He also hangs out with his cat, Z, and plays video games to relax.

If you have some news you want to send Chase, shoot him an email at cdavis@whbf.com. He’s looking forward to helping you tell your story!