Corey is a recent graduate from Mississippi College, where he played safety on the football team, and was the sports editor for the Mississippi Collegian.

A New Orleans Native, Corey intern at WDSU, and WVUE in New Orleans. While interning, Corey got to cover the New Orleans Saints, Pelicans, and LSU Tigers.

He is excited to join the WHBF team where he gets to live out his dream covering sports.