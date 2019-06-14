Dan is proud to be a part of the Local 4 Sports Team!

He grew up in Crystal Lake, Illinois where he was involved in many sports, theatre and choir programs.

He received a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Illinois State University, and upon graduation began writing for a local newspaper covering high school football.

Shortly after, he took a job with Local 4’s sister station WTVO/WQRF in Rockford, IL, where he covered both news and sports.

His most memorable moment in the industry was covering the 2016 NFL Draft in Chicago.

In his spare time, Dan enjoys playing guitar, shooting hoops, and enjoying some good conversation.

You can follow him on twitter @danvasko, or shoot him an email at dvasko@whbf.com