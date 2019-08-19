Eric Zizich

Eric joined the Local 4 Team in March 2018. He anchors evening newscasts on the weekend and also serves as a reporter on weekdays. His start in television news came behind the scenes as a producer.



Born and raised in South Florida, it’s there where he began developing a passion for journalism. As young as high school, he worked as a freelancer for the Miami Herald.



After trading in the beaches for blizzards, Eric graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha. He was awarded the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association Foundation Scholarship for his work in both radio and television on campus. During that time, he interned with the sports department at CBS 4 in Miami. His highlight was helping to cover the Heat’s championship run in 2012.



Outside the newsroom, Eric enjoys exploring the Quad Cities and checking out local restaurants with his wife, Elizabeth. They’re involved in their church, and value getting to know people in the community. You can also find Eric going to garage sales and playing basketball. While his love for South Florida sports teams will never waver, he’s come to embrace the Hawkeyes and Packers!



Eric loves telling people’s stories. If you have ideas, email him at ezizich@whbf.com.