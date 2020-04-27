Garrett Heyd joined the Local 4 News team in February 2020 as the weekend meteorologist. Garrett is originally from Cedar Rapids, before moving out to Ames, IA. Garrett’s passion for the weather grew from a young boy, he loved to learn about anything science, but had a particular interest in thunderstorms. When he was in kindergarten he knew he wanted to be

a meteorologist.



Garrett then pursued his life goal, and graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelors of Science in Meteorology!



The career path for broadcast meteorology really came to be as he was involved with the campus weather broadcast, “Cy’s Eyes on the Skies.”



Outside of class Garrett became involved with his fraternity (Acacia) and American Meteorological Society Local Chapter!



His senior year he started working with the student run newspaper the “Iowa State Daily” at Iowa State University as a photographer and Visuals Editor. His most fond memory of being a Cyclone was getting the opportunity to take photos for the Iowa State Daily on the field of Jack Trice Stadium during Cyclone football games!



Before joining Local 4, Garrett interned at KGAN in Cedar Rapids and WOI-DT in Des Moines.



When not working, Garrett loves photography. He likes shooting a range of things from wildlife to astrophotography. He also enjoys the physical process of shooting and developing film (the way photography used to be years ago!)

Besides photography, Garrett is a huge hockey fan and still tries to continue to play when he can. Another sport Garrett enjoys is disc golf. He likes to get in a few holes when the weather is nice.