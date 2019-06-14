Grace Runkel

Grace joined WHBF as a multimedia journalist in September 2017. She graduated from Loyola University Chicago in May 2017 with a degree in Journalism. While there, Grace became involved with the student newspaper, The Loyola Phoenix, and served as editor-in-chief. She also worked as an executive producer on Loyola’s weekly sports show, The Rambler Sports Locker.
Before graduating, Grace completed multiple internships. In Chicago, she helped producer segments for WGN’s Morning News. Back at home, she helped write and report stories for WLKY and NPR-affiliate WFPL.
When she’s not in the newsroom, you can find Grace exploring the Quad Cities on her bike, visiting a new coffee shop or feeding her shopping addiction.
To say hi or share a story idea, email Grace at grunkel@whbf.com or contact her on Facebook or Twitter.