James Sears joined the Local 4 News team in September 2016 as co-anchor of Local 4 news This Morning. He remains there today alongside Brittany Price and Meteorologist Ashe SImpson.

A Chicago area native, James’ love of news has seen him on both sides of the camera, and taken him to The Last Frontier and back.

James began his career on the Assignment Desk and Field Producer at CBS Chicago, where he won his first Emmy. He spent a few years in Anchorage, Alaska, as the 10pm Anchor/Reporter/Producer at ABC Alaska News. He then returned to the Midwest, as Supervising News Producer for WGN-TV’s top-rated morning show.

James enjoys the outdoors (something he picked up in Alaska), movies (anything Marvel), and spending time with his wife and 3 children.

If you see him biking or running on the Quad Cities trails, be sure to say hi!

Send James a newstip: jsears@whbf.com

Follow James on Facebook: James Sears WHBF