Jarek Andrzejewski has been a member of the Local 4 News team since the Fall of 2018. He began as an intern in the sports department while completing his senior year at Augustana College. Once his internship ended that winter, he took on a part-time job editing on the weekends. In the Spring of 2019, he graduated from Augustana with a Bachelor’s Degree in Multimedia Journalism and Mass Communications, while minoring in Political Science. During his time there he ran the sports department for the student-run online radio station, which included him announcing Viking basketball and football games.



After graduating, Jarek joined the Local 4 News team full-time as a producer. After a year of producing, Jarek moved into a digital multimedia-journalist role and has become a fill-in anchor for both sports and news. Jarek has done just about every job in the newsroom at least once, except for weather (it’s a good thing too, you’re far better off turning to one of our meteorologists) and enjoys learning new things.



When he’s not chasing breaking news throughout the Quad Cities, Jarek enjoys playing basketball and spending time with his friends and family. He’s a die-hard Dallas Mavericks fan and has been a life-long Cubs and White Sox fan (his parents had different visions on what baseball team he should root for, don’t blame him for not picking a side).



If you have a sports or news story idea, feel free to email him at jandrzejewski@whbf.com. You can also follow him on Twitter @JDJewski.