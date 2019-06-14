Jay Kidwell

Jay joined the Local 4 News team as Sports Director in 2001. Previously, he was Sports Director at the CBS affiliate, WFSB-TV in Hartford Connecticut. Prior to that, Jay was a Sports Anchor/Reporter at WGGB-TV, the ABC affiliate in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Jay is originally from Southern Connecticut, and graduated from the University of Hartford with a degree in Mass Communications. He has always had a passion for Sports, even as a child when he would listen to baseball games on the radio and pretend to announce the “play by play!” Jay enjoys covering local Sports teams here in the Quad Cities, and says not only does he get to follow the teams, but he also enjoys the opportunity to meet many great students, families, and people throughout the community.

Jay also takes part in many local charity events for organizations such as NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), The HAVlife Foundation, and The United Way.

Jay, his wife, and two children live in Bettendorf. His wife is a manager at the Family Museum. In their free time, Jay and his family like to play board games, go on bike rides, and take vacations to visit family in New England and Texas.



Favorite Restaurant: Machine Shed

Favorite Music: classic rock and 70s

Favorite Sports Teams: Yankees, 49ers

Favorite Movie: The Big Chill

Fun Family Activities: Roller Coasters…. Water parks

Contact Jay at jkidwell@whbf.com