Joshua Vinson

Joshua joined the Local 4 team as a multimedia journalist in June 2019. He graduated from the University of Memphis in May 2019 where he studied journalism .



Prior to joining Local 4 News, Joshua covered the Washington Wizards and Carolina Panthers over the last three seasons. Additionally, he has covered the NBA over the last six seasons interviewing some of the biggest names in both leagues such as: Dak Prescott, Cam Newton, Derrick Rose and John Wall.



When Joshua isn’t working hard in the newsroom, he is enjoying his downtime listening to some of his favorite music: Kane Brown, J. Cole, and Drake.



Other fun facts about Joshua A. Vinson:

His favorite color is: Red

His favorite basketball player is: Daniel Richard Green Jr.

His favorite place to visit is: New York City