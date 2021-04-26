Kalani Bowles

Kalani joined the Local 4 News team as a multi-media journalist in April 2021.

He was born in Germany and spent most of his childhood in Pennsylvania. After seeing local journalists covering the Casey Anthony trial in his mother’s hometown of Orlando, FL, Kalani became fascinated with becoming a news reporter. “Its just so so much more than what people think, Its so much work for that 15-second sound bite”.

Kalani graduated Salutatorian from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL with a degree in Media Communication’s.

During his free time Kalani loves cooking and seeing all the historical architecture his new hometown of Davenport has to offer.