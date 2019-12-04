Karla Sosa joined Local 4 News and FOX 18 News as a Multi-Media Journalist in October 2019.

She previously worked at KAPP-KVEW in Yakima, Washington as an MMJ for two years before moving the Quad Cities. While working in Yakima she covered breaking news, court hearing, community events and elections.

She worked as a news assistant at KABC-TV and started her career in television as a programming coordinator at KWHY-TV.

Karla graduated from California State University, Long Beach with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Spanish.

She was also the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalist, Cal State Long Beach Chapter. She also wrote for the school newspaper The Daily 49er and was also part of Beach News, a student run news station.

During her two years in the Pacific Northwest she was a founding member of the NAHJ PNW – Seattle chapter.

Karla was born in Oaxaca, Mexico and raised in Arcadia, California, which is where her parents still live.

Although she grew up in Southern California home of the LA Lakers and LA Dodgers, she’s a die-hard Boston Celtics and San Diego Padres fan.

She loves spending time with her family, friends, enjoys going on hikes and exploring new places.

Karla is excited to call the Quad Cities her new home.