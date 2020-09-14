Digital multimedia journalist/film critic Linda Cook worked 35 years at a newspaper before joining the Local 4 team in August of 2020.

She is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, rottentomatoes.com, Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and the American Jail Association.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and elementary education from Monmouth College, Monmouth, Ill., and a master of criminal justice degree from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. She taught criminal justice, English and other classes for many years at St. Ambrose, Kaplan University, Hamilton Tech and Brown Mackie.

She and her husband are members of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport.