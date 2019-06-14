Mike Mickle got his first television job when he was still in college, He has more than 30 years of broadcast news experience. 18 ½ years of that experience comes from his time at KWQC in Davenport. During his tenure there, he filled numerous roles including weekend weather anchor, weekend news anchor, 5pm news anchor, morning news anchor and investigative reporter. Mike is also an Emmy-nominated documentary film producer. His documentaries are being shown across the Midwest. He’s now proudly leading the news team at WHBF and KLJB as News Director. Mike has a passion for news and has many contacts in law enforcement, education and the nonprofit sector. We might suggest you tune into Local 4 News tonight, so you will see firsthand the different new and compelling local stories Mike and his news team are providing on a daily basis, many of which are exclusive to Local 4 News and KLJB Fox News. Or head to www.ourquadcities.com where you will find several other stories from the last few weeks you won’t find with anyone else. Here’s how Mike sums up his new role, “I like what I’ve been seeing from WHBF; their commitment to providing more local news than any other television station and the way they are truly involved and engaged in our communities. I wanted to be a part of that. Being able to lead this news organization and be part of a television station so dedicated to the place we call home is a tremendous opportunity.” Mike and his wife, Karen are the parents of three children. Kyle is a sophomore at University of Iowa. Kate is a senior at Pleasant Valley High School. Matt is a freshman at PV. If you have a story you want us to tell contact Mike at mmickle@whbf.com