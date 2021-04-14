Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw joined the Local 4 News team as a multimedia journalist in August 2020. She will never forget her first day, which happened to be when the derecho swept through the Midwest.

Mikhayla is a QC native from Rock Island, IL. It’s an honor and privilege for Mikhayla to uplift and highlight the people and places of the Quad Cities. She’s passionate about the area and loves giving back to the community that gave her so much.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Iowa. Go Hawks!

She is invested in serving the community and being a role model for area youth. Her most notable achievement was competing for Miss America in 2019 as Miss Iowa 2018. During her year of service, she spoke to over 10,000 students and had over 150 community appearances. Mikhayla shared her message of How About H.O.P.E. (Helping Others & Providing Encouragement), which supports people with mental health conditions and brings awareness to suicide. She continues to do so after turning her mission into a 501c3 nonprofit to support the QCA.

Mikhayla’s community involvement includes volunteering with Love Girls Magazine and the Miss Iowa Scholarship program. She also loves playing her violin at local events and regularly participates in speaking engagements throughout the community.

When Mikhayla isn’t at the station, she is binge-watching Netflix shows, hanging out with her family and friends, and going to concerts. She also loves a good walk by the river when the weather is nice!