Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw joined the Local 4 News team as a multimedia journalist in August 2020. She will never forget her first day, which happened to be when the derecho swept through the midwest.

Hughes-Shaw is a Quad City native from Rock Island. She earned her bachelor’s of arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communication with a certificate in Critical Cultural Competence from the University of Iowa in May 2020. While in college, she was an intern for KWQC-TV6 in the Quad Cities and KWWL News 7 in Waterloo, IA. She also served as a News 21 Investigative Reporting Fellow for the summer 2020 project Kids Imprisoned, which investigated the disparities in the US juvenile justice system.

She was the Senior Assistant Editor of LOVE Girls Magazine from 2014-2018 which gave her a platform to speak to young women about learning to love themselves. LOVE, which stands for “lead, overcome, value and empower”, encourages young women to tell their stories. She now co-hosts LOVE Girls the Podcast with magazine founder Jasmine Babers which can be heard on podcast platforms everywhere.

Hughes-Shaw’s most notable achievement was earning the title of Miss Iowa 2018 under the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program. She competed for Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Mikhayla championed her platform of How About H.O.P.E. (Helping Others & Providing Encouragement) for both mental health and suicide awareness. Hughes-Shaw spoke to over 10,000 students in schools throughout Iowa and Illinois and completed over 150 community appearances. She made it her mission to partner with nonprofit organizations that provided mental health services for their communities and did so in multiple counties throughout Iowa.

As for hobbies, Hughes-Shaw loves playing her violin named “Charles”, binging Netflix, hanging out with her family and going to concerts. She also loves connecting with fellow “Quad Citizens”.

