Owen Hoke joined the WHBF News Team in December of 2017. He has lived in the Quad Cities most of his life, living in Bettendorf for over 18 years. In 2017, he graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Digital Media: Video Production and Performance. During his tenure at UNI, he worked as a Teacher’s Assistant and tutored students on film techniques and editing. He also participated in many film festivals, placing second place in the University of Northern Iowa 60 Second Film Festival. After interning and working as a freelance videographer for several Quad City businesses, he entered into the field of news gathering. In his free time, Owen enjoys playing video games and exploring downtown Davenport.
To contact Owen, email ohoke@whbf.com.