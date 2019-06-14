Redrick Terry joined the Local 4 News Team as a Multimedia Journalist in June of 2017, right out of college! He graduated from Western Illinois University in Macomb, with a degree in Broadcasting.

While at WIU, Redrick anchored and reported news and sports for the collegiate newscast ‘NEWS3,’ a winner of numerous regional and national awards. He also announced numerous football and basketball games on television during his four years. Those broadcasts also received national attention, winning back-to-back National Broadcasting Society grand prize awards for Best Video Sports Play-by-play (2016, 2017)

Redrick’s hometown is Rock Island, where he was born and raised. He is a graduate of Rock Island High School, and is extremely grateful to begin his career in the Quad Cities. “The opportunity to be able to tell people’s stories is terrific,” Redrick said. “But, to have the even more fortunate opportunity to tell the stories of people you grew up with, in the only area that you have ever called home, makes it just that much better.”

Redrick still currently lives in Rock Island, so if you see him around in the area, feel free to say hello!

To get in contact with Redrick, email him at rterry@whbf.com