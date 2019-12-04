Ryan joined the News Team at WHBF in September 2019 after spending his whole life in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. He is very excited to explore and tell the stories of the Quad Cities.
Ryan comes with a vast amount of experience in television as a reporter covering news and sports for over four years at Naperville Community Television. While with NCTV17, Ryan told many stories and watched numerous State Champions crowned. In the winter time Ryan made a name for himself in the hockey community by covering nearly every game for the five local high school teams. Getting to cover deep playoff runs and head to head match ups between those teams were among the most memorable moments and it cultivated in calling play by play for the 2019 State Championship Game for the Warriors Hockey Club at the United Center.
Being a sports fan from a Chicago suburb, Ryan is a huge fan of the Cubs, Blackhawks, and Bears. He enjoys going to games, specifically ones that have a bobblehead giveaway. Ryan has been a bobblehead enthusiast for many years and has an ever growing collection with over 125.
If you have a news tip you can email him at rrisky@whbf.com
Ryan Risky
Ryan joined the News Team at WHBF in September 2019 after spending his whole life in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. He is very excited to explore and tell the stories of the Quad Cities.