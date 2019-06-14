Shawn Loging joined Local 4 News in September 2017 as a multi-media journalist. He comes to the Quad Cities after reporting the last two years at a station in Mankato, Minn.

Shawn started working at KEYC News 12 right after getting his diploma. His time covering southern Minnesota and northern Iowa helped him learn the ropes of the business, covering everything from the Iowa caucuses and Minnesota legislatures to a fire destroying a small city’s downtown and many interesting stories about those who call the area home. He enjoyed traveling the area to meet viewers and working on his storytelling skills.

Shawn graduated from Bethany Lutheran College with majors in Communication and English, where he helped run the student newspaper and competed in Speech and Debate. Shawn is a Midwest native, originally hailing from the La Crosse, Wis. area and growing up on a dairy farm.

When not out chasing a story, Shawn likes running, sitting down with a good book, or exploring different restaurants and sites. Shawn can be reached at sloging@whbf.com, found on Facebook @ShawnLNews, and Twitter @ShawnLoging. Feel free contact him with send story ideas or places to explore.

