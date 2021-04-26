Sierra Krug

Sierra Krug joined the Local 4 News team as a Multi Media Journalist in April 2021. S

he graduated from the University of Virginia in May 2020 with a B.A. in Foreign Affairs and a minor in Global Culture and Commerce. At UVA, Sierra served various roles with the university’s newspaper The Cavalier Daily — eventually leading as Video Editor her fourth year.

She also covered cultural and lifestyle stories on air with WUVA news. Outside of the newsroom, Krug has a passion for ballet and politics.

Sierra is both honored and excited to help report the news in the Quad Cities and can’t wait to explore the community.

