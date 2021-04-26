Sierra Searcy is from the ‘Motor-City’ best known as Detroit, Michigan and is a true Midwest girl. She has a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University where she studied Journalism with a concentration in broadcast. Sierra is also a very proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

She joined the Local 4 team in April 2021 as a morning co-anchor and before coming to the quad-cities, she was a midday news anchor in northern Michigan.

In her spare time Sierra enjoys cooking, trying new restaurants, thrifting and listening to all sorts of music. She says she mostly enjoys Jazz and R&B and loves going to concerts.

Sierra loves meeting new people and mostly does so through volunteer work. She says, “I love getting to know people in the community and telling their stories. The stories that need to be told. Whether it is through volunteer work or going to events community involvement is very important to me”.

Sierra is always looking to interact and talk to viewers so if you see her out and about be sure to say hello.



To reach Sierra you can email her at ssearcy@whbf.com or follow her on Facebook and Twitter @SierraSearcyTV.