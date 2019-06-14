Tahera Rahman

Tahera joined the Local 4 News team as a producer in May of 2016. Her duties included deciding which stories get put on air, writing scripts and keeping tabs on timing and other decisions during live newscasts.

In February of 2018, Tahera moved from making the decisions behind the scenes to telling the stories on the scene, achieving her childhood dream and, in the process, becoming the first woman in hijab to work as an on-air reporter for American television.

Tahera was born and raised in the Chicagoland area. Before joining Local 4 News, she was a producer for a community radio station downtown.

She graduated from Loyola University Chicago with a degree in Journalism and International Studies. Tahera also became the first Muslim Editor in Chief of the weekly student paper, the Loyola Phoenix. She also had the opportunity to intern at the Chicago bureau of the CBS Evening News and Al Jazeera English.

Besides story ideas, Tahera is always looking for a good brunch spot, hiking adventure or traveling opportunity.

If you have any ideas, reach out at trahman@whbf.com!