Tristan Tapscott is a Host and Producer of Living Local.

Tristan came to the show in September 2022 after having spent nearly 20 years in the entertainment industry as an actor and musician.

Quad City audiences may know him as regular at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island where he has graced the stage in over 50 productions since 2007.

Tristan has appeared on stages throughout the U.S., worked on various television shows and found himself in several films throughout his illustrious career.

Tristan and his wife, Savannah, own and operate The Mockingbird on Main, a small arts space in Downtown Davenport and Tristan hosts the Disney centric

Podcast, Of Mice and Main Street Men. Tristan and Savannah live in Davenport with their daughter Harper Leigh.

You can learn more by visiting TristanTapscott.com.