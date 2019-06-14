Yukare Nakayama

Yukare joined us in June 2018 as a multi-media journalist. She graduated from American University in Washington, DC where she earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism. While at American University she was involved in the student television station as a reporter.

In college she had the opportunity to intern for major networks and that is where her passion for story-telling and reporting was solidified. This is Yukare’s first job out of college and she is excited and eager to expand and learn new reporting skills.

Born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago, Yukare grew up watching prominent news reporters every morning. This is what sparked Yukare’s childhood dream of becoming an on-air reporter. Growing up in a Mexican household, Yukare is fluent in Spanish.

When not out chasing a story, Yukare likes to travel, eat lots of sushi, watch comedies and cook. If you have any story ideas or want to say hi, feel free to shoot her an email at ynakayama@whbf.com or follow her on twitter at @NakayamaYukare