Zane Satre joined the Local 4 team in May 2018 as the weekend meteorologist. In November 2019, Zane became the morning meteorologist and co-host of Living Local.
Prior to joining Local 4, Zane interned at KGAN in Cedar Rapids and WOI-TV in Des Moines.
Zane is a proud graduate of Iowa State University’s meteorology program, where he was a member of ISU’s top-notch AMS student chapter and led the campus weather broadcast, “Cy’s Eyes on the Skies.” While in school, he also attended numerous Cyclone athletic events, played intramural sports, sang in a church choir, and worked as a campus tour guide.
When not working, Zane enjoys fixing and riding his bike, reading too much history and geography, and getting way too competitive at board games with his three siblings.