Zane Satre joined the Local 4 News team in May 2018 as the weekend meteorologist. Originally raised outside a small town in Central Iowa, Zane developed a passion for weather during many hours outside with his dad, a long-time farmer, and his mom, a science teacher.
Zane is a proud graduate of Iowa State University’s meteorology program, where he was a member of ISU’s top-notch AMS student chapter and led the campus weather broadcast, “Cy’s Eyes on the Skies.” While in school, he also attended numerous Cyclone athletic events, played intramural sports, sang in a church choir, and worked as a campus tour guide.
Prior to joining Local 4, Zane interned at KGAN in Cedar Rapids and WOI-TV in Des Moines.
When not working, Zane enjoys fixing and riding his bike, reading too much history and geography, and getting way too competitive at board games with his three siblings.
Email Zane: zsatre@whbf.com
Facebook: Zane Satre Local 4 News
Twitter:@Local4Zane
Zane Satre
