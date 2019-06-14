Breaking News
Zane Satre

Zane Satre joined the Local 4 News team in May 2018 as the weekend meteorologist. Originally raised outside a small town in Central Iowa, Zane developed a passion for weather during many hours outside with his dad, a long-time farmer, and his mom, a science teacher. 

Zane is a proud graduate of Iowa State University’s meteorology program, where he was a member of ISU’s top-notch AMS student chapter and led the campus weather broadcast, “Cy’s Eyes on the Skies.” While in school, he also attended numerous Cyclone athletic events, played intramural sports, sang in a church choir, and worked as a campus tour guide. 

Prior to joining Local 4, Zane interned at KGAN in Cedar Rapids and WOI-TV in Des Moines. 

When not working, Zane enjoys fixing and riding his bike, reading too much history and geography, and getting way too competitive at board games with his three siblings. 

