'Disgusting': Neighbors react to Clinton man facing dozens of sex abuse, invasion of privacy charges

Court documents obtained by Local 4 News give disturbing details surrounding a sexual abuse case in Clinton.

Clinton Police arrested 44-year-old Timothy Geerts on December 27.

Geerts was arrested and charged with the following on January 2:

1 count of Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree, a Class B felony.

7 counts of Exploitation of a Minor, a Class C felony.

39 counts of Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree, a Class C felony

121 counts of Invasion of Privacy- Nudity, an aggravated misdemeanor

According to the affidavit, a woman reported Geerts to Clinton Police on December 27 after she discovered a MicroSD card from Geerts cell phone, where she found unauthorized photos and videos of herself.

The woman told police she had been living with Geerts at his home in the 1200 block of 8th Avenue North in Clinton until two weeks prior to going to police.

According to the report, police obtained a search warrant to view the contents on the MicroSD card. Investigators found over 100 videos and photographs 'sexual in nature,' time and date stamped between June 1 through December 5, 2018.

Police found videos showing a hidden camera in the bathroom, that recorded both adults and children using the shower and bath. The woman told police some of the videos seemed to be from a hidden camera inside her toilet at the Clinton residence.

Other photos and videos showed Geerts performing sexual acts on the woman while she was asleep.

According to the report, one video showed a sex act between an adult and a child.

On Friday, Local 4 News went back to the area, where we knocked on several doors. Most neighbors did not want to speak on camera, but described the reports as 'horrifying' and 'disgusting' and said they hope justice is done.

One neighbor did speak on-camera with Local 4 News, but asked to remain anonymous. They said they were shocked to have this happen in their quiet neighborhood.

"Of course the disgusting thing about something like that happening, the unawareness, and I guess the unexpectedness of why would it happen in our neighborhood?" said the neighbor. "I think that's pretty much universal that I don't know- something that's very startling."

They added "There's a lot of younger families in our area now...there's children that walk by and use our shortcut through the backyard here not all that far away. Again, disgusting."

According to the court document, an officer says Geerts admitted to took the unauthorized photos and recorded the unauthorized videos himself. He also admitted to placing a camera by the toilet in the bathroom and in a crack in the shower wall, the document states.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30a.m. on January 11 at the Clinton County Courthouse.