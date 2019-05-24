'Everywhere Man' checks Davenport off his list on his quest to all 92 spots Video Video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - A man has been on a quest to travel all over the Western Hemisphere on a bike.

His stop on Thursday, Davenport.

Brett Anderson, originally from Nebraska, has been on an 18-month journey, crossing out every place mentioned in the song "I've Been Everywhere."

"I wonder if anybody has ever been to every place in the song I've Been Everywhere Johnny Cash, Hank Snow."

This journey all started five years ago when Brett Anderson's imagination started flowing. After years of saving up, he hit the road. "How often do you get to do something that's never been done before? And just with a lot of planning and things, I decided, 'Yeah I can give this a shot,'" says Anderson.

Over 52,000 miles through 17 countries in 18 months.

That's the journey Anderson and his bike Annie have driven to. So why the Quad Cities?

"Cause Davenport is mentioned in the song, and so I gotta go everywhere that's in the song. That's why I'm here," answers Anderson.

All the places he's been to have made an imprint on his life. Now, he's not on this journey alone, his mother Betty has jumped on.

"He said, 'Mom, why don't you come with me?' And I'm like, 'Well, why shouldn't I?'" shares Betty Anderson.

That's after Betty's husband and Brett's dad passed away. They decided to start an adventure together.

"I decided, 'Let's go have some fun. Why don't you hop on this bike with me and come with me for a little bit?'" says Brett.

On his quest, he's inspired others along the way. Just like Dale Hoke from Davenport.

"He's not just going there to mark it off and say I've been there," Hoke, a local rider, tells Local 4 News. "He has learned about the place, he wants to know about the place, meet the people and wants to experience what its like to be there."

It's been a learning experience for both Brett and Betty.

"The ability to set a goal -- even if it's a crazy goal -- and to stick with it and just try to do your best every day to make it happen," shares the younger Anderson.

For Betty, it's about the teamwork.

"I've learned that you have to stay belly buttons aligned and so lean into the curves together and I think that's just a pretty good analogy for life and doing anything with somebody else is do it together."

Brett and Betty's next stop will be in Waterloo.


