'I never thought I would look beautiful': Night to Shine's guest of honor finds dream dress

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A local business is helping the Night to Shine guest of honor find her dream dress.

This will be Kate Holsen's third year attending Night to Shine -- a prom for people with special needs on Feb. 8 -- and Hope's Bridal is gifting her a gown to wear.

"I think we all just want to have fun, mix and mingle and also to make new friends," Holsen said. "I think that's one of the best things you could ever find because it's not easy to make new friends."

It's a night that's important to bridal and prom dress consultant Melissa Fortin, too.

"My daughter goes to Night to Shine every year so I know how important it is for every girl to have an opportunity to come in and look for the perfect dress that makes them feel beautiful for that night," Fortin said.

It took a couple tries, but it wasn't long before Holsen found the perfect purple gown.

"It was really, really hard to make the final decision because I look beautiful in all the dresses, but I went with my guts," Holsen said. "You want to feel good about yourself and you want to feel comfortable and you want to breathe. You want to dance. You want to feel beautiful."

It turns out dress shopping isn't that hard if you follow Holsen's rule.

"If you feel beautiful in it, get it," she said.

All of the other Night to Shine guests will get a chance to pick out dresses Jan. 7 at the TaxSlayer Center. Hope's Bridal will be giving away gowns from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If guests can't make it to the giveaway, Hope's Bridal can still help them find a dress on Jan. 8, Jan. 12 and Jan. 19. You can find the full details on their website here.

