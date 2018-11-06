'It's impossible' Some voting machines in Rock Island County raise concerns

Some people are calling into question the security of the electronic voting machines in Rock Island County a day before the election.

The line of voters at the Rock Island County building was out the door Monday morning.

"Excellent voter turnout I'm pleased to say. We are up by about 5,000 votes from the 2014 election which was the last Governor's race," said Rock Island County Clerk, Karen Kinney.

And Kinney says the public is casting their votes through a system they can trust.

"These machines were purchased in 2006, these touch screen machines, and no one has ever implied that anything was ever going on with that slot," she said.

But now Rock Island County Clerk Republican candidate, Russell Christ, along with the the Republican Central Committee, is calling that trust into question. Christ says they raised their concerns during the public testing of the election machines on November 1.

"I truly believe we can do a better job of securing the touch screen machines," said Christ.

Their concerns surrounds two slots located on the side of each electronic voting machine. Either slot can be used to hold the machine's memory card, but they aren't exactly the same. The "upper slot" also holds the power button.

In Rock Island County, they use the "upper slot" to hold the memory card. A policy Kinney says was approved by the Illinois Board of Elections and the Illinois Attorney's Office.

But Christ says the safer choice would be to use the "lower slot." In that case, election officials would not have to access the slot that holds the memory card to turn the machines on and off each day.

"Why not put it in the bottom slot, put a security seal on it, and then give us the trust that nobody's getting in there at all until 7 o'clock on election day?" said Christ.

But Clerk Kinney says no ones votes are at risk.

"It's impossible," she said. "It's somewhat of a conspiracy theory. We use the slot we use because it's been tested, and tested, and tested we've always used that slot."

And Clerk Kinney hopes it won't keep anyone from turning out to the polls on Tuesday.

"I think a lot of this is just people trying to plant the seed of doubt into the voter's minds which I think is very sad."

But Christ says they have a list of concerns about the County's current process, dating back to 2008. And he says they will keep raising questions even after the polls close Tuesday evening. And while he wants the public to come out and vote, he says a paper ballot is a better choice.

"When you have an opportunity to vote, vote on paper. Vote on paper," said Christ.