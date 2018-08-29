"This is a miracle," Rock Island families safe after tree falls onto two homes Video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Storms across the Quad Cities area Tuesday night packed a strong punch.

Damage involving trees and power lines the most common.

Local 4 News went to the scene of one incident near 37th Avenue in Rock Island where we noticed a large tree uprooted and fell on two homes.

Andy Rowe lives in one of the homes with his fiance and dog.

He says everyone is safe, but they were shocked early on in the evening.

"It was when the sirens first started going off with the storm and then we got that first blast of wind and we originally thought it was just a branch that came down. We looked out the front door and it was the whole tree. It was surprising," Rowe says.

Rowe says he's lived in this home since 2002 and has never had storm damage like this.

His next door neighbor is an older woman. Her granddaughter, Joy Williams, tells Local 4 News she saw a picture of the damage and drove over to make sure her grandmother was okay.

Williams is a contractor and says the fact that everyone is safe and no glass is broken is a miracle.

She surveys some of the damage with Local 4's Tahera Rahman.

