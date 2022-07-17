Deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident on July 17 at approximately 2 a.m. at 120th Avenue north of 260th Street. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that the ATV had collided with a deer and two individuals on the vehicle had been ejected from it.

The driver of the ATV died as a result of the incident. The passenger was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of injuries and was released.

The incident remains under investigation. Additional details will be released after notification of family members has occurred and as they become available. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wapello Iowa Ambulance Service, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Mediapolis Fire Department.