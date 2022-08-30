A man from Indiana is dead after his tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-88 last night.

On August 29 at approximately 7:22 p.m., the Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a traffic crash on I-88 westbound near milepost 41. A preliminary investigation revealed a tractor-trailer driven by Jeff R. Barker, age 63 of South Whitley, Indiana, was traveling westbound on I-88 near milepost 41 when the truck left the roadway, struck a tree and jackknifed. Barker, the sole occupant of the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP was assisted by the Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois Conservation Police and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.