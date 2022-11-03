The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed near Fulton.

On November 2 at about 5:35 p.m. the Jackson County Communication Center received a 911 call saying a man had been shot. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Maquoketa Police Department officers responded to the caller’s location in rural Jackson County near Fulton and assisted the Jackson County Regional Health Center Ambulance Services in transporting the man to the JCRHC Emergency Department where medical personnel declared him dead.

At the scene of the incident, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations personnel and JCSO deputies conducted interviews of two involved persons and collected physical evidence related to the incident. All parties involved were cooperative and no one was detained after the interview. The name of the deceased man will be released after relatives have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing and no known community safety concerns regarding the incident. The Jackson County Attorneys’ Office will review the investigation. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by law enforcement officers from the Maquoketa Police Department, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations and the Jackson County Office of Emergency Management.